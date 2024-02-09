World Share

Academic Freedom | True Colours - Episode 6

Is the LGBT agenda leading to censorship in academia? Turkish professor Emir Kaya was removed from SOAS University of London’s website after he was targeted by activists for writing an article criticising some of the discourse surrounding LGBT issues. In “Episode Green,” he shares his thoughts on the future of Western academia within the context of mounting LGBT influence. A TRT World exclusive series, “True Colours” explores the untold stories of those who have been affected by the spread of gender ideology and the LGBT lobby.