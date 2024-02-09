POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden: I am the most qualified person to be President of the US
02:17
World
Biden: I am the most qualified person to be President of the US
US President Joe Biden has sidestepped criminal charges for his handling of classified documents when he left the vice-presidency in 2017. But the political blowback from the Justice Department's report into Biden's state of mind could prove to be even more devastating. The Special Counsel's findings give the impression he's too old and impaired to be Commander in Chief, and Biden's own reaction to the report hasn't helped his case, as Claire Herriot reports.
February 9, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?