Putin grants rare interview to US talk show host Tucker Carlson

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a rare television interview to the right wing TV host Tucker Carlson. In the much hyped exchange, Putin repeated criticisms of the West’s support of Ukraine giving a 30 minute monologue on Russian history and accused the West of scuppering chances of peace. It was Putin’s first interview with western media since he launched his attack on Ukraine two years ago. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.