Europe's farmers protest against EU measures, rising prices

Farmers are cutting off key travel routes across Europe as part of strike action in protest at policies covering agriculture, the environment and Ukraine. Tractors are blocking streets in the Polish city of Poznan, with a blockade of the Ukrainian border expected later. Protests are also expected to grow in Hungary, as well as Spain and Italy, where farm machinery is heading towards Rome. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.