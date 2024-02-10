World Share

How likely is an Israeli ground invasion in Rafah to affect the situation there?

More than one million displaced Palestinians crammed into the border city of Rafah in southern Gaza, will now have to be evacuated ahead of an anticipated Israeli ground offensive. That's according to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has insisted that Rafah is a critical Hamas stronghold, and ordered Israeli forces to clear out their battalions. Haytham Faraj, a lawyer and retired Marine corps officer gives us more analysis on the situation there.