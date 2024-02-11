World Share

Trump Threatens to encourage Russia to attack NATO members

Donald Trump has angered the White House by appearing to encourage Russia to attack any NATO member that fails to pay its fair share of the alliance's budget. Speaking at a campaign rally in South Carolina, Trump took credit for being the only US president who forced other NATO members to pay the fees they were supposed to. Francesco Rizzuto, Dean of the School of Law at Liverpool Hope University analysis the consequences of Trump’s statement.