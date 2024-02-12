POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is West Africa's unity at risk?
West Africa faces challenges of military coups, a weakening trade bloc, and uncertainty surrounding an upcoming election. With some members suspended and others defecting, ECOWAS is striving to maintain relevance. Previously lauded as a model of functional democracy, the region now witnesses deadly street protests and delayed elections. What is happening in West Africa and can the region reclaim solidarity? Guests: Agnes Gitau Executive Director at the Eastern African Association Paul Melly Africa Programme Consulting Fellow at Chatham House Chiamaka Okafor Reporter at Premium Times
February 12, 2024
