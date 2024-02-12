POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Rafah
02:11
World
Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Rafah
Dozens of people have been killed and several others wounded in overnight Israeli strikes on the southern city of Rafah. Those attacks come after Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans on Sunday for a full-scale ground assault on the city, with the aim of eliminating Hamas. But global leaders, including the chiefs of the UN and EU, have warned that operation could result in an 'unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe'. Hilal Uzun reports.
February 12, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?