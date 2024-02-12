POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel says two hostages rescued in overnight operation in Rafah
02:23
World
Israel says two hostages rescued in overnight operation in Rafah
Relatives of two hostages rescued overnight from Gaza have appealed to the Israeli government to form an agreement with Hamas to secure the release of the other captives - there are still at least 130 hostages in the enclave. The raid on a building in Rafah in southern Gaza was supported by air strikes and shelling across the densely populated city. From Occupied East Jerusalem, Randolph Nogel reports.
February 12, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?