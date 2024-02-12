World Share

Israel says two hostages rescued in overnight operation in Rafah

Relatives of two hostages rescued overnight from Gaza have appealed to the Israeli government to form an agreement with Hamas to secure the release of the other captives - there are still at least 130 hostages in the enclave. The raid on a building in Rafah in southern Gaza was supported by air strikes and shelling across the densely populated city. From Occupied East Jerusalem, Randolph Nogel reports.