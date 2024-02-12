World Share

Dutch govt to appeal order to cease F-35 parts exports to Israel

The Dutch government says it will appeal against an order to stop delivering F-35 jet parts to Israel following a court ruling in the Hague. The ruling comes after human rights organizations sued the Netherlands two months ago, claiming the supply of parts would contribute to Israel's international law violations. The US-owned F-35 parts are stored in a Dutch warehouse and then shipped to several export partners, including Israel. The decision comes at a sensitive time for the Dutch government, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte meeting with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in West Jerusalem. Dutch courts orders halt to export of F-35 jet parts to Israel. The court says 'clear risk' that jet parts being used in attacks. Court says the state has seven days to comply with order. Nevenka Tromp, Lecturer in East European Studies at the University of Amsterdam, comments on this order.