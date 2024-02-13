POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRNC Slams UN for Extending Peacekeeping Mission Without Its Approval
Late last month, the UN Security Council agreed to extend its peacekeeping mission in the divided island of Cyprus for another year. While the Turkish Cypriots have called it a 'repeated mistake', they also criticized the UN for not seeking the country's approval. Türkiye also voiced support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, calling the approach 'far from being fair'. The announcement comes as the UN appointed a new envoy for the ethnically divided island. María Anhela Holgin Kueyyar says she hopes to revive peace talks and work with both the Turkish and Greek sides. In August last year, UN troops tried to stop the construction of what's been called the Yigitler-Pile road which is expected to ease the lives of Turkish Cypriots living in the buffer zone. This is all part of a decades-long dispute between the two sides. In 1974, after a coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island, Türkiye launched a peace operation to prevent the persecution of Turkish Cypriots. Now, both countries are calling for a two-state deal, opposed to reunifying the island as a federation with Greek and Turkish Cypriot zones. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guest: Gunes Onar Special Representative of the TRNC President
February 13, 2024
