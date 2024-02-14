POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Rafah survive Israel's expected ground invasion?
26:35
Amid relentless airstrikes, more than a million refugees in Rafah prepare for an Israeli ground assault. With nowhere to escape and the Egyptian border sealed, those who sought refuge now confront yet another threat to their existence. Can Israel persist in this unrelenting assault on civilians? Guests: Ahmed Najar Gazan Writer Steve Sosebee Executive Director of HEAL Palestine Shaina Low Communications Adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council Omar Baddar Palestinian-American Political Analyst
February 14, 2024
