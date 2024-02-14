POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indian farmers protest over crop prices once again
01:35
World
Indian farmers protest over crop prices once again
Tens of thousands of Indian farmers marching towards the capital, New Delhi, clashed with police after talks between the government and farmers' union failed to yield an agreement over crop prices. The recent protests are reminiscent of scenes from January 2021, when farmers camped outside the capital for over a year, prompting authorities to repeal three agriculture laws. #protest #farmersprotest #India
February 14, 2024
