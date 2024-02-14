World Share

Can Sarajevo Revive Its Olympic Spirit 40 Years After Hosting the Winter Games?

We often report about Bosnia and Herzegovina's political instability, and how the country remains deeply divided and scarred by the bloody wars of the 90s. But there was a time when its capital, was under the world's spotlight for a different reason. In 1984 Sarajevo hosted the Winter Olympic games, becoming the first socialist city to capture that honor. Now 40 years later, residents remember the legacy those games left behind. and the country is looking to reignite that atheltic spirit for the 2032 Winter Youth Olympics. Yasemin Colakoglu explains. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp