World Share

Could Italy’s Deal to Send Migrants to Albania Be a Blueprint For the EU?

A highly controversial migrant deal between Italy and Albania is closer to becoming reality after a series of legal and political hurdles were crossed. Last November, the two countries signed an agreement that would allow migrants rescued by Italy at sea, to be transferred to Albania. There, thousands will be housed in detention centres outside of the EU's jurisdiction. Despite growing backlash from human rights groups, Italy's lower chamber of parliament and Albania's constitutional court both greenlighted the deal. Omer Saraci went to a former Albanian navy port which is expected to house thousands of migrants sent from Italy, to see how locals are reacting. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp