POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Local radio DJ killed, several others injured in Kansas parade
02:23
World
Local radio DJ killed, several others injured in Kansas parade
A celebration in Kansas City, Missouri, turned deadly on Wednesday after a shooting at the victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs football team. A woman working as a DJ for a local radio station has been identified as the one person who was killed. But nearly two dozen more, including children, were also hit by gunfire. US President Joe Biden called for a ban on assault weapons after the incident. Andy Roesgen reports.
February 15, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?