26:00
How to future-proof your career in the age of AI?
American novelist Gertrude Stein once said: “Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense.” When humanity is confronted with new technology the initial response is to freak out. But what will artificial intelligence mean for the future, and will it take our jobs? Guests: David Edmundson-Bird Principal Lecturer in Digital Marketing at Manchester Metropolitan University Lucie Laker Director of Laker House Kenneth Cukier Deputy Executive Editor at The Economist Leon Emirali PR Consultant
February 15, 2024
