‘This song is for my homeland’: TRT World meets Elyanna
02:12
World
‘This song is for my homeland’: TRT World meets Elyanna
“I want the Arab diaspora to feel powerful and heard” At a time when just being Palestinian is a political act, Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna is unapologetically promoting her culture at her first tour in the US and Canada. She tells TRT World she wants immigrants to feel proud of their origins, whether it’s by speaking Arabic, wearing a keffiyeh or getting back to their roots. #Elyanna
February 16, 2024
