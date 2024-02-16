World Share

Biden’s biggest Gaza gaffe

It’s been an embarrassing few weeks for Joe Biden. After being accused of having a poor memory he tried to defend himself at an emergency press conference, but ended up confusing the presidents of Egypt and Mexico. In contrast his great adversary Vladimir Putin, was showing off his stamina by giving a more than two hour interview to Tucker Carlson in Moscow. On Nexus this week we speak to political analysts Scottie Nell Hughes and Eric Ham about whether President Biden is fit to run for the White House again, and whether the Democrats could be preparing to replace him. And we ask geopolitical experts Dmitri Alperovitch and Marko Gasic what we learned from Putin’s controversial sit-down with Carlson.