Two women were forced to give birth in inhumane conditions

Two women were forced to give birth in abhorrent and inhumane conditions according to Gaza's Health Ministry following the Israeli raid on Al Nasr Children's Hospital on Thursday. With no water, electricity, food, or heating thousands fled looking for new shelter following the deadly raid that killed four people. And the attack has set off the alarm for thousands of pregnant women due to give birth in the coming weeks. Obaida Hitto has more.