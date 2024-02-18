POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gaza Conflict in Spotlight at Munich Security Conference
02:08
World
Gaza Conflict in Spotlight at Munich Security Conference
World leaders have also been attending The Munich Security Conference this weekend, with the conflict in Gaza high on the agenda. Our Editor-at-Large Yusuf Erim is there. He's spoken with Salman Shaikh, the founder and CEO of The Shaikh Group, a non-profit mediation organisation, and asked him if the October 7th attacks on Israel were the starting point, or a continuation of, the conflict.
February 18, 2024
