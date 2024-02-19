POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zwielicht: Hanau
Zwielicht: Hanau
On the fateful night of February 19th, 2020, Tobias Rathjen embarked on a chilling rampage that shook the city of Hanau, Germany. Armed with licensed firearms and a significant cache of ammunition, Rathjen unleashed terror upon innocent civilians, targeting immigrant communities with deadly precision. The documentary delves into the harrowing events of that night, tracing Rathjen's path from the initial assault at the midnight bar to the subsequent massacre at the Arena Bar and Cafe. Through eyewitness accounts and police reports, the audience witnesses the tragic loss of life and the devastating impact of Rathjen's actions on the community. As the narrative unfolds, disturbing revelations come to light about Rathjen's troubled past and his descent into extremism. Despite warnings about his mental health and his father's known right-wing affiliations, authorities failed to intervene, allowing Rathjen to obtain firearms and carry out his deadly plan. The documentary also examines the baffling circumstances surrounding Rathjen's suicide and the presence of another individual at the scene. Questions arise about the police response and the closure of emergency exits at the Arena Bar, raising concerns about potential complicity and negligence within law enforcement. Through interviews with survivors, law enforcement officials, and experts, "Zwielicht: Hanau" seeks to uncover the truth behind one of Germany's most horrific acts of violence and confront the systemic failures that allowed it to occur.
February 19, 2024
