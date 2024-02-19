POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel sets Ramadan deadline for assault on Gazan city of Rafah
01:53
World
Israel sets Ramadan deadline for assault on Gazan city of Rafah
Israel has threatened to invade Rafah by the start of Ramadan, if Hamas does not return the remaining hostages before then. Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, begins around the tenth of March. The Israeli government says the city of Rafah on Gaza's border with Egypt, is Hamas's last remaining stronghold. There is international pressure to protect civilians sheltering there. Claire Herriot reports
February 19, 2024
