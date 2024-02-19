What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Top UN court holds hearings on legality of the Israeli occupation

The Palestinian Foreign Minister has accused Israel of subjecting Palestinians to decades of discrimination, apartheid and genocide. conducting a campaign of apartheid and genocide in the Palestinian territories. Riyad al-MAliki made the comments on the opening day of public hearings at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ has been asked to assess the legality of Israel’s 57-year occupation of Palestinian territories. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports from The Hague.