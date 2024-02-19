POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Navalnaya vows to continue her husband’s fight, accuses Putin
01:52
World

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has met with EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels. She has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband and has vowed to carry on his fight for freedom. EU ministers have said they'd consider new sanctions against Russia. The Kremlin says people accusing Putin of killing Navalny are making, quote obnoxious statements. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
February 19, 2024
