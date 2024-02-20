World Share

Insight into Gaza Kitchen: Manakeesh with Za’atar

TRT World joins British-Palestinian food blogger Jenan Issa in the kitchen, to watch her make foods that are a staple in her family’s native Gaza. She makes Manakeesh, a popular Levantine oven-baked flatbread that is often topped with Za’atar herb mix. Since 1977, Israel has banned Palestinians from collecting wild Za’atar. Jenan explains that defying this law has since become an act of cultural resistance, and today, Za’atar Manakeesh is a lifeline for many displaced Palestinians amid Israel’s war on the besieged enclave. #Gaza