12:19
World
Türkiye Detains Dozens of Suspects Who Were Allegedly Working For Israeli Intelligence
Since the start of the year, Turkish police have detained dozens of people suspected of working on behalf of Israeli's foreign intelligence service - Mossad. Their espionage activities are reported to have included reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction on behalf of Israeli intelligence. The arrests come as the fallout from the war in Gaza continues to grow, and Israel increases its threats to target Hamas members overseas. The latest detentions came on February the second, when 7 suspects were apprehended for allegedly selling information to Mossad. This came just weeks after Turkiye's Interior Minister said dozens of suspects had been detained across the country, and were part of an Israeli operation to monitor and kidnap foreign nationals living in Turkiye. They were also accused of spreading false information and carrying out other illegal activities on behalf of Mossad. Shortly after Israel launched its attack on Gaza, officials threatened to hunt down Hamas members abroad, including in countries like Turkiye, Qatar and Lebanon. Ankara has warned Israel of serious consequences if it were to target Hamas members in Turkiye. Guests: Osama Nazzal Political Analyst Murat Aslan Associate Professor at HKU
February 20, 2024
