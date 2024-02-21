POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
France lowers 2024 growth forecast as outlook darkens
05:28
BizTech
France lowers 2024 growth forecast as outlook darkens
France has lowered its 2024 economic growth forecast due to rising geopolitical tensions and economic slowdowns around the world. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced that Europe's second-largest economy had revised its GDP growth forecast down to 1 percent, from 1.4 percent. Le Maire also said the government is planning to implement spending cuts totaling 10-point-8 billion dollars across all departments and agencies to make up for the shortfall in output. He emphasized that there will be no tax increases or cuts to social security payments, but all government entities will contribute to the spending reductions.
February 21, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?