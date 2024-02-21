World Share

Balkan Farmers Blame Politicians for Destroying Their Livelihoods

Spring is coming and farmers in the region as well as across Europe say their pockets are empty and they can't make ends meet. The conflict in Ukraine affected the cost of fuel and taxes, and farmers say their business is less and less profitable. In several European cities thousands of them took to the streets with their tractors, blocking the main roads and highways demanding that their governments help them. Greek farmers want their authorities to follow through on promises to compensate their losses after the storm and flood in September last year. They're also protesting rising inflation, foreign competition and high taxes, just as the farmers in Romania. Yasemin Colakoglu reports. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp