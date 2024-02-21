World Share

Baby Dies After Shocking Incident of Obstetric Violence in Serbia

On January 17th a young mother from the Serbian city of Shid - Marica Mihajlovic - posted online about a horrifying experience. Marica said she was exposed to obstetric violence during childbirth and accused the doctor of being responsible for the death of her baby. She asked people to share her Facebook post and spread the word as she believed she was neither the first nor the last victim of this doctor. Many in Serbia and the region were shocked after hearing her story and many women came out sharing their stories as well. Katarina Petrovic spoke to women who, like Marica, went through unimaginable horrors. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp