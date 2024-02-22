Culture Share

OpenAI's latest bot can generate video from text

Introducing Sora, OpenAI's latest offering - a text-to-video generator. AI may soon be able to save lives as British scientists use the tech to detect heart disease. Imagine a baby crying non-stop on a long-haul flight. Netizens are torn between sympathy and irritation. Now, die-hard Donald Trump supporters can walk the talk - with special limited edition Trump trainers. Britain's biggest night in showbiz lauded the much-acclaimed Oppenheimer with its highest accolades.