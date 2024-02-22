World Share

WHO chief labels Gaza a 'death zone' due to Israeli bombardment

Death, disease and displacement, a fatal combination that the World Health Organisation says has transformed Gaza into a death zone. The agency's director-general has urged the international community to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the enclave. Israel has launched dozens of strikes overnight, including on a Doctors Without Borders' office in Khan Younis. Isabella Bull reports.