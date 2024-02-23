World Share

The End? Nikki Haley about to regret mocking Trump

Nikki Haley is refusing to drop out of the race with Donald Trump for the Republican ticket in this year’s presidential election. That’s despite trailing Trump in the polls by anywhere up to 60 points. Haley is widely seen as a foreign policy hawk a neo-conservative, and perhaps worst of all for her a RINO (Republican in Name Only). Her message does not seem to be attracting Republican voters at all, so this week on Nexus we ask Jennifer Nassour, Haley’s campaign chairperson in Massachusetts and Republican strategist Matt Tito why she’s still standing. We also talk to Douglas Heye, the former communications director for the Republican National Committee, about why he thinks the Republican primaries have turned so vicious.