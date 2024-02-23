POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Istanbul Named Most Visited City
13:21
World
Istanbul, the city straddling between Europe and Asia was the world’s most visited destination in 2023. See what sets this city apart from the rest. Then prepare to enter the mesmerizing world of AI art with Refik Anadol. Calling all Martians. Nasa is looking for a ‘Martian’ for a simulated mission to the Red Planet. Apple has advice on how to dry wet phones. And Beyonce continues to make history as the first Black woman to top Billboard’s country chart.
February 23, 2024
