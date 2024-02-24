World Share

OIC holds extraordinary session countering on disinformation over Gaza

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has held an extraordinary session in Istanbul on fighting disinformation over Israel’s onslaught on Gaza. Information and communication ministers of all OIC members are in attendance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a video message to the meeting calling on all Islamic countries to do more to stop Israeli atrocities. TRT World's Kübra Akkoç reports.