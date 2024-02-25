POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump is projected to win the Republican primary in the state of South Carolina
03:43
World
Donald Trump has won an emphatic victory in the South Carolina Republican Primary, easily defeating Nikki Haley, his one remaining challenger, in her home state. He appears virtually certain to be the party's Presidential candidate in November. But Haley insists she's staying in the race. Political Analyst Eric Ham says while Haley's loss isn't a surprise, Trump actually underperformed in the State
February 25, 2024
