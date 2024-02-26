World Share

Could Lebanon become the next focal point for Israel's war on Gaza?

Recent Israeli airstrikes have targeted areas in the eastern part of Lebanon, with the defence minister vowing to take action against Hezbollah regardless of any ceasefire in Gaza. Could this escalation mark the beginning of the wider regional conflict that many have feared in the Middle East? Guests: Lawrence Wilkerson Retired US Army Colonel Basem Shabb Former Member of Parliament for Future Movement Rami G Khouri Public Policy Fellow at American University of Beirut