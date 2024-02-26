POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could Lebanon become the next focal point for Israel's war on Gaza?
26:05
World
Could Lebanon become the next focal point for Israel's war on Gaza?
Recent Israeli airstrikes have targeted areas in the eastern part of Lebanon, with the defence minister vowing to take action against Hezbollah regardless of any ceasefire in Gaza. Could this escalation mark the beginning of the wider regional conflict that many have feared in the Middle East? Guests: Lawrence Wilkerson Retired US Army Colonel Basem Shabb Former Member of Parliament for Future Movement Rami G Khouri Public Policy Fellow at American University of Beirut
February 26, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?