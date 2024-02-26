POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinian academic whose visa was rejected by the UK speaks to TRT World
03:18
World
Palestinian academic whose visa was rejected by the UK speaks to TRT World
The UK's Home Office refused to grant Palestinian refugee and academic Amena El Ashkar a visa to pursue a PhD programme at the London School of Economics (LSE) on the grounds her presence in the UK would not be 'conducive to the public good', without any further explanation. This came despite El Ashkar receiving the LSE PhD scholarship and previously being a recipient of the prestigious UK government's Chevening Scholarship for her masters. The academic tells TRT World the Home Office decision is affecting her and why she is challenging it. #UK #Palestine
February 26, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?