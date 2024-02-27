POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye Emerges As Third-Largest TV Series Exporter in the World
11:25
World
From the much-loved 'Magnificent Century' to the latest hit 'Gaddar', Turkish TV series are becoming more popular than ever. The country has become one of the top three exporters in the sector after the United States and Britain. But why have they become increasingly appealing to foreign audiences? Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guest: Suay Nilhan Acikalin Associate Professor at Haci Bayram Veli University
February 27, 2024
