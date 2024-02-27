POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron doesn't rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine
World
Macron doesn't rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron surprised his audience in Paris on Monday evening by refusing to rule out the possible deployment of European troops to help Ukraine. His comments came after a meeting of up to 20 western allies was called to discuss what more can be done to help Kiev confront increasing Russian attacks. The comments surprised several allies and provoked a warning from the Kremlin. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
February 27, 2024
