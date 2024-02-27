POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN: Amount of aid reaching Gaza fell by half in February
On day 144, Israel's assault on Gaza continues with the death toll slowly inching towards 30-thousand and the humanitarian disaster escalating out of control. Some relief may be on the horizon - with US President Joe Biden saying he's hopeful a ceasefire can be reached. But Washington has also been Israel's staunchest supporter, vetoing every ceasefire tabled at the UN security council since October. Ceasefire talks are continuing but no concrete announcement has been made. According to media reports, one proposal for a truce could see Israel allowing 500 aid trucks a day into Gaza and exchanging 10 Palestinians for every hostage released by Hamas. Hilal Uzun reports.
February 27, 2024
