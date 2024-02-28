POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the Palestinian Authority truly pursuing political reform, or maintaining the status quo?
28:46
World
After the Palestinian Authority's Prime Minister and government resigned, assuming temporary roles, Mahmoud Abbas continues to lead. As Hamas and the Palestinian Authority convene in Moscow to explore a unified Palestinian government, the question remains: which faction truly serves the best interests of the Palestinian people? Guests: Sabri Saidam Deputy Secretary General of the Fatah Central Committee Manuel Hassassian Palestinian Ambassador to Denmark Ramzy Baroud Author and Editor of Palestine Chronicle Gideon Levy Author and Journalist
February 28, 2024
