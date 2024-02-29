POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza killed in 145 days of war
02:12
World
At least 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza killed in 145 days of war
In Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed at least 80 Palestinians and wounded dozens of others who were waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza City. For days, residents in northern Gaza have desperately been searching for food, with many taking the long trek south, trying to avoid malnutrition and starvation. Caught between constant bombardment and starvation, the death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 30,000.
February 29, 2024
