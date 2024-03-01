POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least 112 killed while waiting for food aid near Gaza City
World
At least 112 killed while waiting for food aid near Gaza City
Global condemnation of Israel is growing after its military killed at least 112 Palestinians scrambling for life-saving aid in Gaza City. UN Chief Antonio Guterres denounced the attack, calling once again for an immediate ceasefire and the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid. Israel has been blocking aid deliveries into the strip, and children have starved to death while food insecurity in northern Gaza worsens.
March 1, 2024
