Erdogan criticises West over Gaza at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum has begun in Türkiye. Top leaders and decision makers are at the three-day event to talk about global challenges, with Israel's war on Gaza and Russia's attack on Ukraine the main discussion points. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at the forum, and he criticised the West for its response to the crisis in Gaza. Naim Ongoren has the details from Antalya.