What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Shehbaz Sharif elected prime minister for the second time

It's been twenty-four days since Pakistan's controversial national elections, and now, Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as the country's next prime minister. He secured a comfortable majority with the support of his allies. Shebhaz is a younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He served as the country's prime minister for 16 months after Imran Khan was ousted from power through a vote of no confidence. Kamran Yousaf has the details.