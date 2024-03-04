POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Abaya affair in France: She found herself in a cell at the age of 17
05:14
World
The Abaya affair in France: She found herself in a cell at the age of 17
Lina, whose real first name has been changed at her request, was the victim of a series of traumatic events that began with her exclusion from lessons at secondary school for wearing a kimono and ended with her being put in a police cell while still a minor. This incident, for which the young girl is still pursuing her legal battle, took place in 2022, before Gabriel Attal announced the ban on the Abaya. She told her story to TRT Français for the first time.
March 4, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?