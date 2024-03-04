What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

African nations have been seeing notable economic growth, despite income inequality

African nations have been seeing notable economic growth, despite income inequality. The cost of living is still a problem with basic necessities like food and utilities becoming more expensive due to local challenges and global market fluctuations. According to the World Bank, growth on the African Continent is estimated to pick up to 3.7% and 3.9% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.