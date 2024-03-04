March 4, 2024
01:51
Moscow summons German envoy over military officers' audio leaks
Relations between Russia and Germany deteriorated this weekend following the leaked recording of senior German military officers talking about sending German made cruise missiles to help Ukraine. It’s an embarrassing security failure for the German military but also adds to tension within the German coalition over the government’s reluctance to send the missiles. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
