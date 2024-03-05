What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Are we heading towards WW3?

Global tensions are - by most accounts - at their highest since the Cold War. Conflicts in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia risk escalating. So, the big question is: are we heading towards a third World War? Guests: Rishi Paul Senior Policy Fellow at the ELN leading the implementation of Nuclear Policy projects Colin Alexander Senior Lecturer in Political Communications at Nottingham Trent University Martin Smith Senior Lecturer in Defence and International Affairs at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst